 »   »   » Seeking God's Blessings! Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Visit The Holy Kedarnath Temple [PICS]

We had told you that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan recently headed to Dehradun to begin the shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Sara.
Today, we came across a few pictures of the duo seeking blessings from the God Almighty at the Kedarnath temple. Have a look at them here...
Being Religious
That's Sushant and Sara clicked post visiting the holy temple and sporting haldi-kumkum on their forehead.
Sushant & Sara's Role In Kedarnath
The Abhishek Kapoor directorial has Sara playing the role of affluent tourist while Sushant will be essaying the role of a pithoo (a tourist escort who carries the old and the ailing on his back to the holy place).
Sushant's Prep For The Film
The actor had confirmed that he is living like a pithu and learnt the basics of cooking, including vegetarian food. He was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "I don't debate those things - like these are things I normally don't do in my life but instead I think I should be doing them. It's just that I have to do what my character does and that's non-negotiable.
A few days back if you asked me if I know how to cook I would have said no, it could have been different but now, yes, I can say I know the basics of cooking (laugh). I can cook everything - like daal, chawal and roti to sabzis. Recently I went to meet the CRPF jawans at Manipur for Jai Jawan for August 15 and I made some nice, perfectly round, thin rotis there for them and you know that someone who can make round rotis can make daal-chawaal too! Now I can safely say I have the basic instinct to survive and how."
Kedarnath is scheduled to hit the shooting floors on 3rd September and will be releasing in theatres in summer 2018.