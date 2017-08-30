 »   »   » Seeking God's Blessings! Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Visit The Holy Kedarnath Temple [PICS]

Sushant's Prep For The Film

The actor had confirmed that he is living like a pithu and learnt the basics of cooking, including vegetarian food. He was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "I don't debate those things - like these are things I normally don't do in my life but instead I think I should be doing them. It's just that I have to do what my character does and that's non-negotiable.

A few days back if you asked me if I know how to cook I would have said no, it could have been different but now, yes, I can say I know the basics of cooking (laugh). I can cook everything - like daal, chawal and roti to sabzis. Recently I went to meet the CRPF jawans at Manipur for Jai Jawan for August 15 and I made some nice, perfectly round, thin rotis there for them and you know that someone who can make round rotis can make daal-chawaal too! Now I can safely say I have the basic instinct to survive and how."