 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Sushant Singh Rajput BREAKS SILENCE On Being Tagged As An 'ARROGANT' Actor!

Sushant Singh Rajput is definitely controversy's favourite child. He is often in the headlines owing to his arrogant behaviour with the media. Not just that, his rumoured affairs with co-actors have also earned him the tag of a 'player'.

In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Sushant was asked to comment why he is often tagged as an arrogant actor, here's what the actor said:

Not My Problem: SSR Commenting on his rude behaviour, he said, "People are constantly finding ways to explain how I've continued to survive in the industry. That's their problem, not mine." I Have No Plans Of Living A Rat Life "I'm not trying to prove a point, I'm not in the race to be No. 1 because I have no plans of living a rat's life. I'm not obsessed with the future and at the same time I'm neither hiding something nor trying to earn a particular reputation," said Sushant. Sushant On His Affair With Kriti "Sometimes, there is a series of stories about me which are untrue and I feel misunderstood. That's not a great feeling." The Stories Do Affect Me: SSR "As an actor I can condition myself to ignore the rumours, but I hold on to the vulnerability and the emotions these rumours evoke because it makes me a better actor. The stories often affect me but they never change my friendship with any co-star," said Sushant. Sushant On Raabta Debacle "We view life as a cause-and-effect-theory. If a film doesn't work we try to find reasons and add to our disillusionment. I've read every book on what's necessary to write a great script and make a hit film." SSR Is Indeed A Positive Thinker "They clearly haven't helped. So now, I've conditioned myself in a way that no matter what happens on Friday, I'll be okay on Monday. I can't screw up six months of work on my next by thinking of my last film," said the Kai Po Che actor. SSR On His First GF "My first girlfriend dumped me because I was too boring. I've tried to be more interesting ever since," said Sushant. SSR On Working With Sara On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Kedarnath, opposite Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan. In the same interview, when SSR was asked if Amrita is interfering too much with her daughter's Bollywood debut, Sushant said, "Untrue, the script hasn't changed a bit from the one I was given and said ‘yes' to the first time."

He further added, "I'm honest and 100 per cent professional. So, there's absolutely no interference from any parent or friend. Everyone involved is trying to do their best."