 »   »   » Sushant Singh Rajput Gets Into A Street Fight! Argues With A Driver For Overtaking His Car!

Sushant Singh Rajput is in the news for all the wrong reasons as the actor was spotted getting into a street fight last night and the reason is quiet absurd. While Sushant was coming out of the Film City in Goregaon, another car overtook his car and tried to immediately take a U-turn. This did not go down well with Sushant as he lashed out at the driver.

The driver didn't take it lightly and started hurling abuses at Sushant Singh Rajput and both of them ended up having a verbal spat. Within a few seconds, a lot of people gathered aroud the duo and were watching the street brawl and the pictutes show that Sushant was shooting the whole episode on his mobile phone.