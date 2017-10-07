 »   »   » Sushant Singh Rajput On His NUDE Scene In Drive- 'No Inhibitions; I Am Getting Paid For It'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing screen space for the first time in Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming film Drive, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.



Recently while talking to DNA, Sushant opened up about his co-star Jacqueline's role. He was quoted as saying, "I'm playing exactly what Jacqueline is playing. When the film releases, you'll get to know why I'm saying this. Whatever she says she's playing, it has got to do with what I play in the film. Wait for it. The film is all about 'what's gonna happen next'."

He further added, "It's really fast-paced. But even if you don't find it that fast throughout, the thrill element of what's going to happen right after, will keep you hooked. I always wanted to do this kind of a stylish and slick action film. There are too many chase sequences, which are all required and not there for the heck of it," added Sushant.When quizzed if the movie is a remake of the 2011 Hollywood film, Drive, Sushant clarified, "Absolutely not. It's not a remake at all. Trust me, if it was a remake of the Hollywood movie, they wouldn't want me because then, they would have rather cast a better-looking actor. There would be Ryan Gosling, not me!"Meanwhile, there are reports that the 'Raabta' actor will soon shed his inhibitions and strip down to show some skin in this flick. To this, he says, "I don't have inhibitions; because I need to convince you that I'm the part. And if I have to do something to make sure you are convinced, I would do it. I'm getting paid for it!"He quips, "Why wouldn't it be comfortable? Why should I be thinking about this? If I have to cry in a scene, I'm actually crying. Now, that's not a comfortable thing to do. Because I, normally, am emotionally detached. So, I don't cry. But when I cry in a film, I have to come up with something exactly similar to feel what I have to at that point. I feel that and cry. That's exactly what I do. Actors are not supposed to feel comfortable most of the times, if his character isn't comfortable."But what if it gets censored in the film? To this he replied, "I don't even think about it. Do I think of whether people would come to watch that? Or my film? No, I'm not obsessed with that. If they watch it, I'll feel good. But that happens on that Friday and that's about it."

Are you folks excited to watch Sushant in a never seen before avatar?