 »   »   » GOING BARE! Sushant Singh Rajput REVEALS Details About His 'Nude' Scene In Drive

Yes, you heard it right! In the past too, we have seen several Bollywood actors baring it all on the big screen. Be it John Abraham in New York, Rajkummar Rao in Shahid and the more recent one, Ranveer Singh going baring his butt for a few seconds in Befikre.

Now, if reports are to be believed then Sushant Singh Rajput too is going to follow the suit in his upcoming film Drive. Recently, while speaking to DNA, the 'Raabta' actor opened up about his much-talked about nude scene in the film...

It's More Like An Illusion Sushant was quoted as saying, "It's not a full monty scene like it's made out to be. Instead, it's more like an illusion." Something Like Deadpool The actor added, "It's somewhat like what you saw in Deadpool. It's not a complete nude scene like many actors have done in films." 'I Am Comfortable Showing My Skin On Screen' Adding that the scene is crucial for the film and the audience will understand once they watch the movie, Sushant says, "If you ask me whether I am comfortable showing my skin on screen, I will say yes." But Not For The Heck Of It Sushant further said, "I don't have inhibitions, but the role needs to require that kind of a scene. It can't be just for the heck of it." Sushant's Upcoming Films The actor has already kick-started preparations for Chanda Mama Door Ke. He has also begin script-reading sessions for Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath which marks the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan.

