 »   »   » Heart-warming! Sussanne Khan Proves That She Still Loves Her Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's marriage came to a screeching halt in December 2016 when the couple revealed that they would be filing for divorce and their separation sent shockwaves across the film industry. Despite going different ways in life, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up often and go out on holidays along with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and their love for each other still remains intact.
Sussanne Khan took to Twitter and posted an adorable picture with Hrithik Roshan and the duo are seen enjoying a helicopter ride. She also captioned the image praising her ex-husband as, "The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil."
Hrithik-Sussanne
Even after their divorce, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan have maintained a good and healthy relationship.
Good Terms
A lot of B-town couples post divorce have ended up throwing filth at each other but that's not the case with Sussanne and Hrithik, thankfully.
Half The World
We guess Hrehaan and Hridhaan have already seen half the world even before completing their school.
Seen It All
From England to South Africa and the United States, Hrehaan and Hridhaan have been there and done that.
Kaabil
Hrithik Roshan's latest film Kaabil fared really well at the box office and his character as a blind man was impressive.