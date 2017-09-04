 »   »   » Heart-warming! Sussanne Khan Proves That She Still Loves Her Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

Heart-warming! Sussanne Khan Proves That She Still Loves Her Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's marriage came to a screeching halt in December 2016 when the couple revealed that they would be filing for divorce and their separation sent shockwaves across the film industry. Despite going different ways in life, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up often and go out on holidays along with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and their love for each other still remains intact.

Sussanne Khan took to Twitter and posted an adorable picture with Hrithik Roshan and the duo are seen enjoying a helicopter ride. She also captioned the image praising her ex-husband as, "The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil."

Hrithik-Sussanne

Hrithik-Sussanne

Even after their divorce, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan have maintained a good and healthy relationship.

Always Together

Always Together

The couple have not indulged in mudslinging and have praised each other instead.

Dignity

Dignity

It's good to see Hrithik and Sussanne conducting themselves with dignity and honour.

Good Terms

Good Terms

A lot of B-town couples post divorce have ended up throwing filth at each other but that's not the case with Sussanne and Hrithik, thankfully.

Blessed

Blessed

The couple is blessed with two children Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

For The Kids

For The Kids

Sussanne and Hrithik meet up often and take their kids on holidays.

Half The World

Half The World

We guess Hrehaan and Hridhaan have already seen half the world even before completing their school.

Seen It All

Seen It All

From England to South Africa and the United States, Hrehaan and Hridhaan have been there and done that.

Kaabil

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan's latest film Kaabil fared really well at the box office and his character as a blind man was impressive.

True Love

True Love

We hope to see Sussanne and Hrithik's love for each other remain all throughout their lives.

Hrithik Roshan (Bollywood)
Read more about: hrithik roshan
Story first published: Monday, September 4, 2017, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos