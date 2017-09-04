 »   »   » Heart-warming! Sussanne Khan Proves That She Still Loves Her Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's marriage came to a screeching halt in December 2016 when the couple revealed that they would be filing for divorce and their separation sent shockwaves across the film industry. Despite going different ways in life, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up often and go out on holidays along with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and their love for each other still remains intact.

Sussanne Khan took to Twitter and posted an adorable picture with Hrithik Roshan and the duo are seen enjoying a helicopter ride. She also captioned the image praising her ex-husband as, "The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil."