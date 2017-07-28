 »   »   » Sussanne Khan Parties Hard With Twinkle Khanna & Her Sister Rinke Khanna! View Pictures

The lovely Twinkle Khanna celebrated the birthday of her sister Rinke Khanna along with Sussanne Khan and the ladies ended up having one helluva night and partied long and hard. In case you don't remember Rinke Khanna, she starred in a few Bollywood films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Chameli and later vanished from the silver screen.

Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan and Rinke Khanna looked stunning in their dresses and the ladies let their hair down and partied all night. Check out the pictures below...