 »   »   » Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat! Salman- Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai Song Sounds Catchy AF

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently wrapped up shooting for the last song for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Greece.

Still drooling over the recently released poster of the slick action thriller? Well, here's something exciting coming up your way soon. Read on to know more...



Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat Well, that's not a dialogue but the title song of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai that has been shot at the Naxos Island in Greece.

The Song Celebrates The Film While talking about it, director Ali Abbas Zafar had said, "The new song is a tribute to love, peace and brotherhood. It's visually grand and quite stylish. It also features dancers and different moves from all over the world. That way, the song celebrates the film and its global reach."





Guess Who's Got Salman- Katrina Kaif Dancing To Her Tunes! None other than ace choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant!





A Smoking Hot Katrina Meanwhile, a leaked picture from sets of the song shoot has been doing the rounds on the internet and gosh, Katrina's smoking hot avatar is making us go oolalaa!

It's Raining Selfies Amidst the working schedule, Salman and Kat just couldn't stop clicking selfies.



Meanwhile, while browsing Twitter, we came across a video of the whole team dancing to the title track of Tiger Zinda Hai. Yes, if the caption has to be believed, Salman has given his voice for the song. Wohoo, now isn't that quite exciting!



Here's a little throw back #tbt with tiger cub and tigeress 🐯 fun memories in morocco on the set #tigerzindahai look forward to seeing the final product.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on 22nd December.

