 »   »   » Swag Se Swagat Song: Salman Khan's Rap & Katrina Kaif's 'HOT AF' Grooves Leave You Asking For More!

After all the high-octane action in Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, it's time now to show off some swagger moves with the first song from this Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer.

The much awaited 'Swag Se Swagat' track has just made its way on the internet and boy, we are already hooked to it from the word 'go'.



Shot in picturesque island of Naxos, Greece, the song begins with the Tiger Zinda Hai theme followed by Salman's rap. From there on, you have Salman flaunting his swag and the 'oh-so-hot' Katrina Kaif hitting the dance floor like a pro and giving us some amazing dance moves. And ufff, we have no words for their sizzling chemistry! We bet you won't stop listening to it on loop.



Vishal- Shekhar's upbeat music and Vaibhavi Merchant's funky choreography makes the song totally worth it. Check it out here...



Earlier while talking about the song, director Ali Abbas Zafar had said, "The new song is a tribute to love, peace and brotherhood. It's visually grand and quite stylish. It also features dancers and different moves from all over the world. That way, the song celebrates the film and its global reach."



Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 22nd December, 2017.