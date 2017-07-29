 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Looks Stunning In Her New Beach Picture! View Here

Taapsee Pannu Looks Stunning In Her New Beach Picture! View Here

The lovely Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her upcoming comedy movie Judwaa 2 and the actress just posted a picture on her Twitter handle posing by the beach and looks stunning in her swimsuit. She captioned the image as,

“You can always be a part of the ocean but what makes u stand out is your ability to create ripples.... Enroute home #ScheduleWrap #Judwaa2.”

Taapsee Pannu looks sizzling in her new beach picture. Doesn’t she, folks?

She is currently shooting for the movie Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2 is the sequel of Salman Khan’s superhit movie Judwaa which released in 1997.

The sequel also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun plays a double role in the film.

Good news is that even Salman Khan has a cameo in Judwaa 2 and would be seen in a double role too.

