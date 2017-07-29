 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Looks Stunning In Her New Beach Picture! View Here

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The lovely Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her upcoming comedy movie Judwaa 2 and the actress just posted a picture on her Twitter handle posing by the beach and looks stunning in her swimsuit. She captioned the image as,
“You can always be a part of the ocean but what makes u stand out is your ability to create ripples.... Enroute home #ScheduleWrap #Judwaa2.”
Judwaa 2
She is currently shooting for the movie Judwaa 2.
A Funny Sequel
Judwaa 2 is the sequel of Salman Khan’s superhit movie Judwaa which released in 1997.
Starcast
The sequel also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun plays a double role in the film.
Read more about: taapsee pannu