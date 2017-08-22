 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Shows Feminazis Their Place; Says Feminism Isn't About Reservation & Extra Rights!

A lot of people are twisting the term feminism for their own benefits and the Judwaa 2 actress Taapsee Pannu came out against their 'extra rights' and 'special treatment.' She said that the true meaning of feminism is working towards gender equality, "Feminist isn't someone who is going to ask for a reservation or extra rights or an edge over the other gender. No, that's not called feminism. It's someone who works towards gender equality."

She further commented that education is the key for an equal society and said, "We should start with equality in education, where you have the right to say something, to stand for something which you believe in." Also, Taapsee's upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2, starring Varun and Jacqueline is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.

