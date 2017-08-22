 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Shows Feminazis Their Place; Says Feminism Isn't About Reservation & Extra Rights!

Taapsee Pannu Shows Feminazis Their Place; Says Feminism Isn't About Reservation & Extra Rights!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

A lot of people are twisting the term feminism for their own benefits and the Judwaa 2 actress Taapsee Pannu came out against their 'extra rights' and 'special treatment.' She said that the true meaning of feminism is working towards gender equality, "Feminist isn't someone who is going to ask for a reservation or extra rights or an edge over the other gender. No, that's not called feminism. It's someone who works towards gender equality."

She further commented that education is the key for an equal society and said, "We should start with equality in education, where you have the right to say something, to stand for something which you believe in." Also, Taapsee's upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2, starring Varun and Jacqueline is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says the true meaning of feminism, is working towards gender equality.

Hitting The Nail Right

Hitting The Nail Right

She says demanding extra rights and special treatment is not feminism.

Facing Flak

Facing Flak

Lisa Haydon had faced the wrath of feminists for saying that she finds the whole idea ridiculous.

Misusing

Misusing

A lot of people and groups are misusing the term feminism for their own gains.

Taking A Stand

Taking A Stand

It's good to see Taapsee Pannu coming out and taking a stand on what feminism really means.

Out For Blood

Out For Blood

Even Tiger Shroff was targeted by feminazis for simply saying that he prefers to marry a village girl.

Feminism Vs Feminazis

Feminism Vs Feminazis

The terms feminism is hijacked by feminazis who end up degrading equal rights in the process for their own needs.

Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2.

Starcast

Starcast

Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role and is directed by David Dhawan.

Grand Release

Grand Release

The comedy film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.

Read more about: taapsee pannu
Story first published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 15:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos