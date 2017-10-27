 »   »   » Picture Talk: Taapsee Pannu Says Amitabh Bachchan Is Pure Addiction

Actor Taapsee Pannu has heaped praises on Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, calling him 'pure addiction'.

The actor shared a photo with her Pink co-star from the sets of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on her Instagram page. "This man is pure addiction! Can never have enough of sharing screen space with him," Taapsee captioned the photo.

THE REASON IS SPECIAL! Big B Shares A Pic With Aishwarya & Shahrukh

Fresh out of the success of Judwaa 2, Taapsee is currently shooting in Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha's 'Mulk', which also features Rishi Kapoor.

The 30-year-old actor will also star in biopic of ex- hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

The film, to be helmed by director Shaad Ali, will feature Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep. Taapsee will play his love interest in the movie.