 »   »   » Picture Talk: Taapsee Pannu Says Amitabh Bachchan Is Pure Addiction

Actor Taapsee Pannu has heaped praises on Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, calling him 'pure addiction'.

The actor shared a photo with her Pink co-star from the sets of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on her Instagram page. "This man is pure addiction! Can never have enough of sharing screen space with him," Taapsee captioned the photo.

Fresh out of the success of Judwaa 2, Taapsee is currently shooting in Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha's 'Mulk', which also features Rishi Kapoor.

The 30-year-old actor will also star in biopic of ex- hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

The film, to be helmed by director Shaad Ali, will feature Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep. Taapsee will play his love interest in the movie.

Story first published: Friday, October 27, 2017, 17:30 [IST]
