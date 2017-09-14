 »   »   » She's The Boss! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down A Troll Who Tried To SLUT SHAME Her For Wearing A Bikini!

The lovely and beautiful Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and posted a collage image of herself sporting a supercool bikini by the beach. She was promoting her upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2 and captioned the image as, "When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself. But don't forget the smile."

A sick troll, replied to the picture and tried to slut shame Taapsee by saying, "If there's so much freedom in our country, why are you wearing this? Could've taken this off too. Your brother would be so proud of you." Not taking it lightly, Taapsee immediately shot back at the troller and tweeted, "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????"

