 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Talks About Her 'Catfights' With Jacqueline Fernandez!

The term 'Catfight' is synonymous to Bollywood heroines and almost every actress has been labelled with that term atleast at some point in the career, but the same is not connected to male actors. However, the Judwaa 2 star Taapsee Pannu came out against the term 'catfight' and said she absolutely loves and adores her co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. She said, "One thing is there that I really take back from her is come what may, keep a smile on your face."

Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu's COLD WAR during Judwaa 2 | FilmiBeat

No Catfights "I don't fight with my girl friends. I genuinely don't have any issues with Jacqueline," said Taapsee.

Well Said! "I really feel that she is pretty good at what she is doing. I am pretty good at what I am doing," revealed Taapsee.

Taapsee Pannu "So that ways I had no competition. We are not competing. We are in the same game, same side, same team."

So True These things are just to sensationalise or to create some masala that how can two girls gel well with each other," she added.

Great Stuff "I don't have a feeling that she can eat up into my space, and I don't think I can get into her space," she summed it up.



"Because that will help you deal with a lot of problems in your life. Her attitude, just that positive smile for everything, it makes your life easier. I hope I can do that. I can't be a person who can be smiling all the time. I don't know how she manages it. But that is something that I would love to take back from her," revealed Taapsee.