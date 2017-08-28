 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Reveals How People Felt She Wasn't Glamorous Enough To Do A Film Like Judwaa 2!

Taapsee Pannu made her debut in Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor which had her essaying a girl next door. However, post that film, she did a number of women-centric roles and her name became synonymous with that genre.

Now after a gap of four years, Taapsee is all set to play a light, fun character in Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 which has her stepping into the shoes of Rambha from the original 1997 film starring Salman Khan in the lead.



Recently while talking to a leading daily, Taapsee opened up about her role in Judwaa 2 and said, "It's a fun film. It's about a lot of dancing. It has a lot of glamour. In the south, I started off as a glamorous girl. Here it took me three years to convince people that I can be glamorous enough to be part of Judwaa 2. It's just so funny that the two industries are so different."



She spoke about her character sketch and quipped, "The girls' characters have been totally revamped. I am with Prem, but my character-sketch is not like Rambha's. The scenes are different, the backdrop of the girl is different."



She further added, "I'm very much of a modern NRI college girl who stays in London. Jackie has a different character-sketch. But we both are totally opposite from each other. In my dressing, I'm probably chicer. Even in a glamorous film, they made me a college girl next door. So, I'm a glamorous girl next door this time. So, I can't classify as Karisma Kapoor or Rambha."



Taapsee Pannu says, Unfair to ask for equal pay as male actors; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Taapsee even got candid about her co-star Varun Dhawan's hard work in playing the double role for Judwaa 2 and added, "I genuinely feel that Varun has worked really hard to get into these shoes of Prem and Raja. I could see the stress that he is taking to make sure he lives up to the expectations. It was in his head that he has to step into some really big shoes and he was pretty conscious about it. And he was making sure he doesn't leave any stone unturned to get into the perfect character-sketch of Raja and Prem and it should be distinct from each other."

Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is slated to release on 29th September, 2017.