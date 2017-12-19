 »   »   » BEAUTIFUL! Taimur Ali Khan To Have A Royal Birthday Celebration; PICTURES OUT From Pataudi Palace

Taimur Ali Khan's Horse Riding before Birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace | FilmiBeat

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan will celebrate his first birthday at the royal Pataudi palace on December 20th.

His aunt Karisma Kapoor shared some images on Instagram and gave us the first glimpse of how the Pataudi Palace is being decked up for the special occasion.

A Beautiful Family Karisma Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, ''#prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic.'' Here's One More Karisma Kapoor posted a picture with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and wrote, ''#lazymondaysbelike#familyfun❤️#pataudidiaries.'' Inside Pictures From Pataudi Palace It seems a grand celebration is on the cards for the first birthday of the chhote nawab. Kareena On Taimur's First Birthday "Well, it's going to be a family affair. It's not going to be a big Bollywood party like how everyone sees it. It's his first birthday and he should be with his family- his parents and his grandparents. It's going to be a small intimate thing." Just Pure Love For My Child Recently Kareena told Shahrukh in a chat show, ‘'My whole heart and mind is full of my son, and just pure love for my child. I never thought that I could have loved anyone more than my sister, my dad and my mom.'' I Don't Think I Loved Before That... ''But when I held Taimur in my arms for the first time, I don't think I loved before that.'' It's A Special Moment For Us Earlier, Karisma Kapoor had also revealed, "Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.'' However... Recently, when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were asked about their plans for Taimur's birthday at the book launch of Soha Ali Khan, the two avoided the question.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Veere Di Wedding. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor and Sawara Bhasker in the lead roles. While Saif Ali Khan is all set to woo his fans with his next movie Kaalakaandi.

Keep watching this space for all the updates on the special birthday celebrations of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur.

