 »   »   » Taimur Ali Khan Gets His First Children's Day Gift & Its Cost Will Leave You SHELL-SHOCKED!

Taimur Ali Khan Gets His First Children's Day Gift & Its Cost Will Leave You SHELL-SHOCKED!

Posted By:
The cutie-pie Taimur Ali Khan will be turning a year old next month. But before that, the lucky champ has already showered with a swanky Children's Day gift that will leave your jaw dropped.

And it's none other than his daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan who has given him that 'sweet surprise'. Read on to know all the details...

It's A Super Stylish SRT!

Last evening, Saif was spotted buying a swanky new jeep worth Rs. 1.30 crore!

The Little Nawab Is Damn Lucky

Later, the 'Rangoon' actor revealed that this is going to be the Children's Day present for his little munchkin.

The Jeep Has An Additional Baby Seat For Taimur

In a brief chat with the media, Saif said, "There is a baby-seat in the back of the car, so I think I will take Taimur out for a ride in it."

Life Ho To Aisi

Saif also added, ""I think I'll give him this car. Security is also very important and there is a baby-seat too. I think Taimur will love the colour, nice cherry red jeep. I have thought that I will keep this car for him."

A Perfect Family

Isn't it sweet of Saif to shower his toddler with this expensive gift? Well, now we are just waiting for Saif to hit the road in this cherry colored SRT with wife Kareena and Taimur!

Saif Ali Khan
Story first published: Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 11:42 [IST]
