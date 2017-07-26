 »   »   » Taimur Ali Khan Looks Like Cotton Candy In The Arms Of Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor! View Pictures

Taimur Ali Khan Looks Like Cotton Candy In The Arms Of Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Saif Ali Khan whisked away Kareena Kapoor and his son Taimur for a holiday to Switzerland and the airport pictures are too damn cute as the little boy Taimur looks like a ball of cotton candy, peacefully sleeping in his daddy's arms.

View the pictures below...

Daddy-Son

Daddy-Son

Saif Ali Khan carries baby Taimur in his arms at the Mumbai airport.

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

Little Taimur looks like a ball of cotton candy! Doesn't he?

Swiss Holiday

Swiss Holiday

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor ad Taimur are headed off to Switzerland on a holiday.

Gstaad Resorts

Gstaad Resorts

They'll be staying at the prestigious Gstaad Resorts with the backdrop of the Swiss Alps.

Nepotism

Nepotism

Saif Ali Khan wants a break from the ongoing nepotism controversy.

So Cute

So Cute

Taimur has to be the cutest kid around! He's so cute and adorable.

Helluva Time

Helluva Time

Saif, Kareena and Taimur are gonna have one helluva time in Switzerland.

Daddy's Arms

Daddy's Arms

Taimur sleeps peacefully and calmly in his daddy's arms.

Read more about: saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
Story first published: Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 10:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos