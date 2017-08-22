 »   »   » VIRAL PIC! Taimur Poses Cutely With Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan; Karisma Kapoor Captures The Moment

This morning we had told you about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor teaming up for a brand commercial. While these amazing sisters have already been giving us plenty of sibling goals by posting lovely pictures from the shoot, here's something that will definitely leave you smiling.

The Kapoor sisters had a special visitor on the sets yesterday and it was none other than the cutepie Taimur Ali Khan. Check out the picture here...

Say Cheese In the above picture, Karishma is seen capturing a moment where Taimur looks cute as a button while his mommy Kareena is all smiles. Ufff..these two know how to make us go always aww! Click, Click & Click Here's another picture from the sets featuring Karishma and Kareena. Something Special Earlier, Lolo had shared this picture on her Instagram page announcing that something special is on our way. 'Kareena Is More Of A Friend To Me' Earlier Karisma was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "She is my sister and we are very close. I think she is more of a friend to me than just a family member. We share a great bond and she is a blessing in my life." 'Taimur Is Going To Grow Up With A Working Mom' While talking about her cute little munchkin, Kareena was recently quoted as saying, "Taimur is going to grow up with a working mom. My sister, his masi is also a working woman. He has my mother to look up to, my mother-in-law who is still working woman. So, he is going to grow up in that atmosphere and learn to respect women in that sense. He also has a wonderful nanny, again another working woman who looks after him so he will be growing up seeing the power of women from as early as seven months old." On The Work Front Kareena has Shashanka Ghosh's Veerey Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania up next on the cards.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on this new picture of Taimur? Do let us know in the comments section below.