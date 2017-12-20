 »   »   » Taimur Turns One! Aunt Karisma Kapoor Wishes Him With This Super Cute Picture

One of the cutest babies of tinsel town, Taimur Ali Khan turns one today and the Chhote Nawab has already been whisked off to Pataudi Palace where the family is planning to celebrate the special occasion with a private gathering.

While the cutiepie is receiving a lot of love from his fans on social media, his 'maasi' Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share an endearing picture. Have a look at it here...

There's Nothing Cuter Than This Cotton Ball Karisma captioned this picture as "Happy 1st birthday our little bundle of joy ! #weloveyou#ourbabyboy #babynawab#familyovereverything #throwback#specialmoments." You just can't miss Taimur's sweet smile and beautiful blue eyes! Taimur Just Loves Getting Clicked Kareena's bestie Karan Johar too wished the little munchkin with this candid picture that's got us grinning ear to ear. Taimur Is The Most Amazing And Cutest Child And we could find ourselves nodding our heads in agreement with Bebo's words. The Secret Behind Taimur's Gorgeous Looks In a FB live chat, Kareena had said, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it's also because I ate a lot of ghee." Sorry Saif, Taimur Is The Most Gorgeous Man For Kareena When Kareena was asked about one thing she would like her baby to inherit from Saif, she had said, "My son is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically. You will see soon (laughs)."

Going by looks about how Taimur is ruling the social media, we totally agree with you on that one!