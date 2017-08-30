 »   »   » Technician Dies During Shooting Of Pari In West Bengal

Technician Dies During Shooting Of Pari In West Bengal

A Bollywood technician has died after allegedly coming in contact with live wire at the outdoor shooting of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari in South 24 Parganas district, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday at the shooting location at Korolberia under Leather Complex police station limits, a senior police officer said.

"We are looking into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report.

Primarily, it seems that the person died of electrocution," the police officer said.

Shah Alam (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had probably touched the live wire in a bamboo bush at the location spot after the shooting was over, the officer said.

"The scene was shot around a bamboo bush where lights were fitted to illuminate the objects and the main characters.

He probably had touched one of the live wires," he said.

Shah, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

The shooting of the film at that location has been temporarily stopped, he added. With inputs from PTI.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 17:00 [IST]
