 »   »   » Technician Dies During Shooting Of Pari In West Bengal

A Bollywood technician has died after allegedly coming in contact with live wire at the outdoor shooting of Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari in South 24 Parganas district, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday at the shooting location at Korolberia under Leather Complex police station limits, a senior police officer said.



"We are looking into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report.



Primarily, it seems that the person died of electrocution," the police officer said.



Shah Alam (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had probably touched the live wire in a bamboo bush at the location spot after the shooting was over, the officer said.



"The scene was shot around a bamboo bush where lights were fitted to illuminate the objects and the main characters.



He probably had touched one of the live wires," he said.



Shah, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.



The shooting of the film at that location has been temporarily stopped, he added. With inputs from PTI.



