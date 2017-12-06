 »   »   » 10 Most Followed Indians On Twitter 2017: Only THIS Bollywood Actress Makes It To The List!

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following and their social-media handles are a witness. Be it superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan or the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, they are crazily followed on Twitter by millions of fans!

Yesterday, Twitter India unveiled the list of top '10 Most Followed Indian on Twitter' and the results were quite surprising as only one Bollywood actress made it to the list and she's none other than the reigning Queen of B-town, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone beat Priyanka Chopra by 1.5 million followers on Twitter standing tall with 22.1 million followers. On the other side, PM Narendra Modi tops the most followed list on Twitter in India with 37.5 million followers.

As far as Bollywood actors are concerned, it's Amitabh Bachchan sho secured second place in the list with 31.6 M followers, while Shahrukh Khan secured the third place with 31M followers.

Interestingly, Deepika has not only beaten Priyanka Chopra but also the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and the Captain of Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli!

On the work front, Deepika is having a tough time owing to all the controversies surrounding her movie, Padmavati. earlier, it was scheduled to release on December 1 but owing to all the hullabaloo, its release date has been postponed and there's no official announcement about the new release date yet!