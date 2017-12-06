 »   »   » THANK GOD! Shahrukh Khan & Ranveer Singh Won't Be Clashing At The Box Office For This Reason

Recently, there were reports that Shahrukh Khan- Aanand L. Rai film and Ranveer Singh's Temper remake would be releasing on the same day i.e 21st December, 2018.

But now it looks like that wouldn't be the case anyone! Curious to know the reason behind the same? Then, scroll down to read all the details...



Ranveer's Film Gets Postponed By A Week A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Rohit Shetty's film has been titled Temper and the release date has been pushed further by a week. It will now release on December 28 and not Christmas week."

It Will Shahrukh V/s Sushant Singh Rajput "Now two films are coming on that day - Shah Rukh Khan's untitled next directed by Aanand L Rai and Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath."





Rohit Shetty Isn't In Favour Of Box Office Clashes "Rohit has never been someone who likes his films to clash with others as he believes they cut into the box-office business. Also, he knows SRK well and the two had a word with each other about it. Both are big films in their own way, hence Rohit, who is co-producing the film with Reliance Entertainment, decided to postpone Temper by a week," added the source.

The Last Time Shahrukh Khan & Ranveer Clashed At The Box Office It was in 2015 when Shahrukh's Dilwale and Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani released on the same day. And it was Bajirao Mastani which emerged as a winner at the ticket counters

Will Ranveer Turn Co-Producer With Temper Remake? The Pinkvilla report further quoted the source, "There have also been reports that Ranveer may lend his name as a co-producer, under his mother's (Anju Bhavnani) name, along with the producer of the Telugu film Temper, Bandla Ganesh. He has always supported young, first-time producers himself like Vikramaditya Motwane for Lootera and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy and may lend his name, without investing in it like Akshay Kumar and have a share in the back-end profits."





Ranveer Singh In A New Avatar Rohit Shetty had earlier told PTI in an interview, "I will start the film next year in May or June. It is a hardcore action film. It is a space which Ranveer has not explored and he wanted to do this with me. People will love that also. I don't think it will be difficult to present him in this space (action)."



However, the filmmaker had clarified that his film won't be an exact remake of the Junior NTR starrer. He had said, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."



Meanwhile coming back to the box office clash, it looks like it's a case of 'once bitten twice shy' for Rohit!

