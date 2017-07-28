 »   »   » REVEALED! The Secret Behind 'Disco' Girl Jacqueline Fernandez's Hot Bod

Jacqueline Fernandez has created a rage with her new song Disco Disco from 'A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky'. The newly launched song showcases her in a smoldering hot avatar where she is seen effortlessly performing bodacious dance moves.

To see Jacqueline dancing in the song is a visual treat for not only her fans but everyone. The Sri Lankan beauty is known for her luscious body and beauty and to see her dancing in this groovy number is a pleasure to eyes and is nothing more than a visual delight.



Jacqueline is one of the few actresses in the B-Town who has an enviable figure and charming looks.



If you know the actress well and have been following her social media pages, then you would know the effort and the hardship that she takes to maintain her hourglass figure. Other than following her yoga routines, the actress loves to do pole workouts that keep her body fit and fab all around the year.



Her all natural diet added with the detox week that she follows is the reason of her flawless and radiant skin.



"Disco Disco" was released recently and her fans have been drooling over her ravishing and sensuous moves.



Jacqueline has earlier mesmerized everyone with her stunning looks and her ravishing figure in her songs 'Lat Lag Gayi','Dhanno','Suraj Duba hai' and 'Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala' to name a few.



Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra as the leading man and is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.