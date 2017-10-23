 »   »   » There Is No Good Or Bad Cinema: Rajkumar Hirani

With films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots and PK to his credit, Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most sought-after directors in Bollywood, but the filmmaker believes there is no formula for success in movies.

The National Award-winning director says, for him, no film can be charted under the category of bad cinema and he believes only hard work can help one improve.

In an interview with PTI, Hirani says, "(All my films have been a success). But that doesn't mean I will never fail.

There is no guarantee or formula (for success). You look at every filmmaker's work, there are ups and downs.

"There is no good or bad cinema, there are films that connect either less or more with audience. One just has to strive to work hard and give their best."

The director is aware about the audience's expectations, but says he does not feel the pressure and the urge to perform well every time comes from within.

"I don't think anybody can put pressure on you, only you can put pressure on yourself as you want to make good films.

"The pressure is always there to make good films, but that is more from your mindset, either you have it or you don't have it. One must always attempt to make good films, even if you fail it is ok. It is a journey, you have both good and bad days."

Hirani's next directorial venture is the Dutt biopic, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Actors Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will be essaying the role of Dutt's parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt.

Also featuring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza, the movie will open in cinemas in March next year.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi: Vidya Balan Should Do The Arth Remake