 »   »   » SIMPLY ADORABLE! These Cute Pictures Of Mom-To-Be Soha Ali Khan Will Leave You With A Smile

Soha Ali Khan is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu by the end of this month. Right from her envious babymoon to her baby-shower, the actress is making us squeal with excitement about her yet-to-arrive bundle of joy.
Recently, Soha shot for a photoshoot for a leading magazine where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Check out the snaps here along with what she has to say about her pregnancy...
The News Took A While To Sink In
Soha was quoted as saying, "I believe this is a natural culmination of the commitment and bond that Kunal and I share. It's a miracle to be able to create life within you. It took a while for the news to sink in. At first, there was a kind of paralysing shock and then a surge of both excitement and fear about all that lay ahead. It helps when you have an equally excited and nervous partner and a super supportive family."
The Foetal's Heartbeat Was The Sweetest Music To The Ears
She quipped, "I couldn't wait to share the news with them, especially my mother (Sharmila Tagore) and my mother-in-law (Jyoti Kemmu). Also, when Kunal and I first heard the heartbeat at the foetal scan - it was the sweetest music to our ears!"
'I Was In No Rush To Get Married Or Have Children'
The magazine quoted Soha as saying, "I've always believed that a woman is complete by herself. She doesn't necessarily need a husband and child to complete her. Which is why I was in no rush to get married or have children.
But now that Kunal and I are on this journey, I'm ready to embrace a new identity as a mother. I'm the youngest amongst my siblings. So I've never had to look after anyone or be responsible for anyone. I've no idea what to expect. I'm just focusing on keeping healthy, eating well, staying positive and happy."
'Kareena Is All The More Excited For Me'
Soha said, "Every single member of the family has been so concerned. Kareena (Kapoor Khan) has been through this herself recently, so she's all the more excited for me. She always checks on me. She sends me salmon and healthy desserts and warns me not to overdo things. My mother is a little anxious. She worries about my health and wants everything to go smoothly. Bhai (Saif Ali Khan) is thrilled to be an uncle soon. In fact, he had told me last year that it's something he's looking forward to."
'Taimur & His Cousin Will Grow Up Together'
"The timing is great because Taimur and his cousin will grow up together. My sister (Saba) looked after me when I was a baby - changing diapers and all. So I'm going to depend on her a fair bit. Kunal's mum has knitted an entire collection of sweaters. Everyone from Kunal's grandparents to his sister is impatient to spoil the baby."
'We Are Spending Time With Taimur & With Other Close Friends Who Have Babies'
Soha concluded by saying, "Kunal and I are not huge planners. We take it a day at a time. Of course, there are certain things like some basic shopping, building a nursery and looking for nurses/attendants...which we're looking into. We're spending time with Taimur and with our other close friends who have babies. I'm convinced Kunal is natural and will take to fatherhood easily."
