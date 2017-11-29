 »   »   » These Romantic Stills Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat!

Hooked to Salman Khan's swag and Katrina Kaif's 'oh-so-hot' dance moves in 'Swag Se Swagat' song from Tiger Zinda Hai? Now, it's time to feel the 'love in the air'.

The release of the second track from the film just round the corner and so, we bring you two romantic stills from the song that will surely make you go weak in your knees. Check them out here...



Salman and Katrina are all set to showcase their breath-taking chemistry in Dil Diyan Gallan, a classic love ballad that celebrates the purity of romance. The two, who have come together on big screen after 5 years, have shot this romantic song in Austria.



The lovey-dovey number has been filmed at the historic town also known as the Golden Roof. We hear that the portion shot here with the actors is expected to be a big visual attraction.



Dil Diyan Gallan has been sung by Atif Aslam and composed by Vishal- Shekhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.



Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman was earlier quoted as saying, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than 'Ek Tha Tiger' for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."



The slick spy thriller is slated to release on 22nd December.