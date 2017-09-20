 »   »   » These Selfies Prove That Kareena Kapoor Is A Natural Beauty!

The lovely Kareena Kapoor has started shooting for Veerey Di Wedding and the crew is taking a lot of selfies along with her and Sonam Kapoor and social media is abuzz looking at how natural Kareena looks in a close-up picture.

Veerey Di Wedding is touted as Bollywood's first ever chick flick and it boasts of an amazing starcast Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Also, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor is making her directorial debut in the film and we're all excited for this new and refreshing movie.