These Selfies Prove That Kareena Kapoor Is A Natural Beauty!

Posted By:
The lovely Kareena Kapoor has started shooting for Veerey Di Wedding and the crew is taking a lot of selfies along with her and Sonam Kapoor and social media is abuzz looking at how natural Kareena looks in a close-up picture.

Veerey Di Wedding is touted as Bollywood's first ever chick flick and it boasts of an amazing starcast Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Also, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor is making her directorial debut in the film and we're all excited for this new and refreshing movie.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor started shooting for Rhea Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding.

Selfie Stars

It looks like she's really made and built for selfies! Doesn't she, folks?

Glow Girl

The glow on Kareena Kapoor's face is the most attractive thing ever!

Pout & Smile

She can make the pout and the smile with ease!

Glorious Kareena

Here's Kareena Kapoor in all her glory, folks! Just wow!

Selfie Girls

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor look so lovely in this selfie, right?

Bebo

Her look in all these selfies surely get 10/10 marks! No doubt!

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 16:22 [IST]
