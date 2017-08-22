 »   »   » This Actress Is Deeply In Love With Sunny Leone's Attitude About Life! Guess Who?

Sunny Leone has never said that she regrets her past and is proud of who she is no matter how many times people try to throw mud at her. She has shown several interviewers their place for trying to ask messy questions about her past and the 'no apologies attitude' has made her look much more impressive and smarter in tackling unruly questions.

Neha Dhupia might interview Sunny Leone on her No Filter Neha show and revealed that she's in love with Sunny Leone's attitude about life and took to Twitter complimenting the Mastizaade actress by saying, "What a rollercoaster of a life you've had @SunnyLeone! Still reeling from your documentary. Love your #NoApologies attitude."