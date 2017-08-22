 »   »   » This Actress Is Deeply In Love With Sunny Leone's Attitude About Life! Guess Who?

This Actress Is Deeply In Love With Sunny Leone's Attitude About Life! Guess Who?

Posted By:
Sunny Leone has never said that she regrets her past and is proud of who she is no matter how many times people try to throw mud at her. She has shown several interviewers their place for trying to ask messy questions about her past and the 'no apologies attitude' has made her look much more impressive and smarter in tackling unruly questions.

Neha Dhupia might interview Sunny Leone on her No Filter Neha show and revealed that she's in love with Sunny Leone's attitude about life and took to Twitter complimenting the Mastizaade actress by saying, "What a rollercoaster of a life you've had @SunnyLeone! Still reeling from your documentary. Love your #NoApologies attitude."

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has not shown any regret about her past, despite many interviewers trying to make her feel guilty about it.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza took to Twitter and praised Sunny Leone for her ‘no apologies attitude' in life.

Positively Sunny!

Sunny has handled all questions positively and ended up making the interviewer break into sweat.

Smarter & Impressive

Sunny Leone's ‘no apologies attitude' has made her look much more smarter.

Neha

No wonder Neha Dhupia is super impressed with Sunny Leone's attitude.

Handling Pressure

She clearly knows how to handle pressure and does it so calmly.

Raees

Sunny Leone was last seen on the silver screen in the film Raees.

Laila O Laila

She shook a leg alongside Shahrukh Khan in the song Laila O Laila.

It's A Hit!

Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees ended up being a hit at the box office.

Good Parents

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber recently adopted a baby girl.

Upcoming Interview

We can't wait for Neha Dhupia's interview with Sunny Leone.

An Interview To Remember

We're sure the interview with Sunny Leone will be remembered!

Story first published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 12:55 [IST]
