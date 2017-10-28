 »   »   » HOW SWEET OF HER! This Actress Suggested Aditi Rao Hydari's Name For Padmavati

It isn't a secret that actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

She will be seen essaying 'Alauddin Khilji' Ranveer's wife in the film. But do you folks know how she bagged the role? Read on to know more...



Jaya Bachchan Suggested Her Name For Padmavati Yes, that's true! In a recent interview with a leading publication, Aditi revealed that it was Jaya Bachchan who suggested her name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmavati.

'My Mother Was Once Said To Resemble Jayaji' She was quoted as saying, "I have an instinctive affection for Amitji (Bachchan) and Jayaji. My mother was once said to resemble Jayaji. Perhaps that's why the bond."

She Has No Issues With Working In A Multi-starrer Talking about it, she was earlier quoted as saying, "I never thought that way (focus will be on Ranveer, Shahid and Deepika). It is amazing to be working with Ranveer,Deepika and Shahid. I am opposite Ranveer in this film. A great director gets the best out of you."

Aditi Had Earlier Worked With Ranveer The actress had made a revelation that she had worked with Ranveer several years ago. "The first time I worked with him was in Paris, when we were jobless. We performed in a show directed by Shaad Ali, and choreographed by Saroj Khan. He is affectionate, encouraging and generous. At the same time, he is a complete entertainer. It's shocking to see the amount of energy he has. He can work non-stop and still be calm and happy," she had said.

'Ranveer Is My First Hero' While speaking to DC earlier, Rao had said, "Ranveer is very focused, but off the sets he's a lot of fun. We both worked together seven years ago on a project when we were both unemployed. So, we have that bond. Ranveer is my first hero, and I'm his first heroine. We're very comfortable with each other. It's a lot of fun working with him."

SLB Is A Taskmaster In the same interview, she was quoted as saying, "I enjoy working with such people who like to challenge you, put you in a difficult situation that gives you an adrenaline rush out of it. Sanjay sir is very strict, and won't let you go till he gets his shot right."



Well, we just can't wait to watch Aditi in Padmavati! Hope 1st December arrives soon!