 »   »   » This Bollywood Actress Is Making Her International Music Debut & We Are Damn Excited!

Madhuri Dixit is on a roll. It was recently announced that the Dhak-dhak girl would be teaming up with Priyanka Chopra for an American comedy series based on her life. It was revealed that she is also set to don the producer's hat for a Marathi film.

And now, Madhuri is all set to add yet another feather in her cap! She is poised to release her first-ever international single, titled 'Tu Hai Mera' with The Film Star.

'Tu Hai Mera' is a special ode from Madhuri to her fans for all the love and support she's received from them and continues to. It is a fusion of classical Indian folk music with western pop lyrics and beats, bringing together the East and the West, creating an iconic sound and vibe.

The idea to create a multilingual soundtrack from one of India's most iconic performers and entertainers like Madhuri was conceived early last year at a meeting in Beverly Hills, CA between Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Nene and Sat Bisla, President & Founder of A&R Worldwide. Bisla has been an early supporter for acts such as Sheppard, Coldplay, Muse, Keane, Dido, Adele, The Temper Trap, LMFAO, Jessie J, Katy Perry, Sia, Gavin James and hundreds of others prior to their global successes).

Talking about embarking on this musical journey, the gorgeous diva said, "Music has been a part of my being from the very beginning. I was pretty clear that I wanted to kick-start this new chapter with a sense of celebration and gratitude for my fans who have offered their unrelenting support and all their love no matter what. So, what better way to embark on this journey than by celebrating their appreciation?"

Speaking further about her debut single Tu Hai Mera, she further added, "It was a pleasure to work with a team of talented individuals who understood and appreciated the beauty of the East and West. We were able to create something that really speaks to your soul. Our hope is that the audience will appreciate all the hard work our team has put into the project and that it moves them as much as it has affected us."

Well, we wish Madhuri all the best for her new endeavor!