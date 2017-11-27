 »   »   » WOW! This Is How Kareena Kapoor Will Celebrate Taimur Ali Khan's First Birthday

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. The little munchkin, who has his own fan following, will celebrate his first birthday on 20th December.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor was asked about her plans on Taimur's special day. It seems that the actress is keen to keep his first birthday private. Read what bebo said below.

No Party? "Well, it's going to be a family affair. It's not going to be a big Bollywood party like how everyone sees it.'' He Should Be With His Family ''It's his first birthday and he should be with his family- his parents and his grandparents. It's going to be a small intimate thing." When Karisma Was Asked About It A few days back, Karisma had revealed, "Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us.'' We Are Very Excited ‘'The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration."

Speaking about her love for Taimur, Kareena once told a daily, ''Taimur is always chilled out. He is so gorgeous. The only thing he doesn't like about me is that I kiss him about 20,000 times a day.

"And he (Taimur) keeps pushing me off. Saif says why are you doing this. But I always feel like hugging him." Aww!

