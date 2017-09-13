 »   »   » HE IS A BORN STAR! This New Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Chilling Like A Boss On A Swing Is Going Viral

HE IS A BORN STAR! This New Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Chilling Like A Boss On A Swing Is Going Viral

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Taimur breaks the internet each time his pictures drop. The cutepie has been a sensation right from the day he was born.

It's just that one can't keep his eyes off him and the toddler too is a favorite with the paparazzi. A new picture of Taimur is doing the rounds and boy, he looks like a cotton candy! Check it out here...

Isn't He Adorable?

Isn't He Adorable?

In the picture, Taimur is seen chilling on a swing and obliging for a quick candid photo-op for the pap downstairs his balcony.

Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star

Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star

Taimur recently accompanied his mommy Kareena on the sets of her upcoming film Veerey Di Wedding and gave us this amazing capture!

The Paps Just Can't Get Enough For Him

The Paps Just Can't Get Enough For Him

Some airport spotting for the little boy, already!

Vacation Diaries

Vacation Diaries

Saif- Kareena recently took him for a Swiss vacation and we are sure the toddler had a great time there.

'Taimur Is The Most Gorgeous Man On This Side Of Equator'

'Taimur Is The Most Gorgeous Man On This Side Of Equator'

When Bebo was quizzed about one thing she would like her baby to inherit from Saif, she had said, "My son is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically. You will see soon (laughs)."

The Secret Behind Taimur's Gorgeous Looks

The Secret Behind Taimur's Gorgeous Looks

During a live chat, Kareena had revealed, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it's also because I ate a lot of ghee."

Kareena On Taimur Being Paparazzi's Darling

Kareena On Taimur Being Paparazzi's Darling

"I do understand that. But I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 12:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos