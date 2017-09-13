 »   »   » HE IS A BORN STAR! This New Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Chilling Like A Boss On A Swing Is Going Viral

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Taimur breaks the internet each time his pictures drop. The cutepie has been a sensation right from the day he was born.
It's just that one can't keep his eyes off him and the toddler too is a favorite with the paparazzi. A new picture of Taimur is doing the rounds and boy, he looks like a cotton candy! Check it out here...
Isn't He Adorable?
In the picture, Taimur is seen chilling on a swing and obliging for a quick candid photo-op for the pap downstairs his balcony.
Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star
Taimur recently accompanied his mommy Kareena on the sets of her upcoming film Veerey Di Wedding and gave us this amazing capture!
Vacation Diaries
Saif- Kareena recently took him for a Swiss vacation and we are sure the toddler had a great time there.
'Taimur Is The Most Gorgeous Man On This Side Of Equator'
When Bebo was quizzed about one thing she would like her baby to inherit from Saif, she had said, "My son is the most gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically. You will see soon (laughs)."
The Secret Behind Taimur's Gorgeous Looks
During a live chat, Kareena had revealed, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it's also because I ate a lot of ghee."