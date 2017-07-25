 »   »   » Not SRK, But This Person Is The Reason Why Anushka Sharma Said 'Yes' To Jab Harry Met Sejal!

While, you are going gaga over the chemistry of Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the recently released trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka reveals the real reason, whyshe said 'yes' to this film, instantly.

She says she wanted to work with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali since a long time and thats why she instantly agreed to be part of forthcoming film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

"The first film he (Ali) offered to me, I instantly said yes to it, which is 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. In fact, I have been wanting to work with Imtiaz for the longest time," Anushka said in a statement.

"So, yes, this ('Jab Harry Met Sejal') is something I always wanted to do with Imtiaz and this just seemed like a film which I would really enjoy having a great time, so this is the one film," she added.

Jab Harry Met Sejal marks the third collaboration of Anushka Sharma and Shahukh Khan on the silver screen.

The film is slated for release on August 4.