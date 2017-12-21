 »   »   » This Person Is Trying Hard To Avoid Sushant-Sara's Kedarnath's Clash With Shahrukh Khan's Film

Prerna Arora, the producer of Sushant Singh-starrer 'Kedarnath', says she is trying to avert a box-office clash with superstar Shahrukh Khan's film in December next year.

Anand L Rai, the director of the yet-untitled film in which Shahrukh plays a dwarf, had announced December 21, 2018 as the release date a year ago, while Kedarnath producers made the announcement about their film just a couple of months ago.



Asked about the face-off between the two movies, Prerna, of KriArj Entertainment, said they do not have an alternate date but she is not too keen on releasing "Kedarnath" on December 21 next year.



"We are thinking (to move the release date). We might not compete with Shahrukh sir. We are still talking to Abhishek (Kapoor, 'Kedarnath' director). We have to figure out which date is suitable for us. Once we get that, we will be able to reply," she said.



"Right now it is December 21, and until I get the right date I don't think we will be able to move. But if we do get a date, we will move from Shahrukh sir's film," she said.



Kedarnath, being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, will mark the Bollywood debut of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan.



Meanwhile, Prerna's another production, 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran", will share the release date with actor Rani Mukerji's Hichki on February 23 next year.



However, the producer is relaxed about this box-office clash as she believes both the films will get the screens as they are different.



"I loveRani Mukerji. She is one of my favourite actors and also a very good friend. But there is no concern because both the films are completely different and will share the theatres," Prerna said at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards here last night.



Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham andDiana Penty in lead roles.



