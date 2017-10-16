 »   »   » WOW! This Photo Of Ajay Devgn & Aamir Khan Hanging Out Together Will Take You Back To 'Ishq' Days

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again will be locking horns at the box office this weekend. But that hasn't affected their equation a bit as the duo recently were spotted hanging out together.

Later, the superstar even shared a picture which took every 90s kid down the memory lane. Scroll down to know more...



Aamir Calls Ajay A Great Guy Post their meet, Aamir took to his Twitter handle to post a photo with Ajay and captioned it as 'Here's to Golmaal..Met Ajay after so long :-) . What a great guy!





Here's How Ajay Reacted To That Picture He wrote, "Good guys always win.... secret or not ! Best of luck #SecretSuperstar." Hmmm....





A Film Together, Perhaps? Recently during one of the Twitter chat sessions conducted, one of the fans asked Ajay if he would like to work with Aamir again. The 'Baadshaho' actor had responded, "Of course, I would."

When Ajay Spoke About Secret Superstar- Golmaal Again Clash In a recent interview Ajay had said, "Aamir must have made a good film and he must have made it in a limited budget. There is certain section of audience which will see both the films. A film like Secret Superstar is not going to release in three thousand screens. A film like this will always have a limited release. So it's perfectly fine. I think it's a good balance."





Aamir's Point Of View On the other hand, Aamir was quoted as saying, "I think Diwali has the bandwidth to take two releases. So that was not a concern. Usually on Diwali you have two films, very rarely you have one film. So Diwali really has the space to take two films. Both films will have their own space, the genre of both films seem very different. Golmaal is an out an out entertainer, this for us is a very important story."



Well, it's quite refreshing to see them indulge in some healthy competition and click this really cool selfie to make us wish that the two reunite for a film soon!