 »   »   » DADDY'S GIRL! This Pic Of Shahid Kapoor Holding Misha In His Arms Will Make You Say 'So Cute'

Shahid Kapoor is known to be quite active on his Instagram page. The actor regularly keeps posting pictures and videos on his social media handle to keep his fans updated about what's up in his life.

The actor who is currently all pumped up for the release of his upcoming film Padmavati, shared a picture with his little daughter Misha. Check it out here...

Too Much Love In the picture, Misha is seen sleeping peacefully in Shahid's arms. Isn't that a cute sight? She Brings A Smile To His Face Recently, during an FB live, Shahid had said, "The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy." 'We Sing Nursery Rhymes Together' He had further revealed, "I try to read bedtime stories to Misha. We sing nursery rhymes together." His Special Moment When Shahid was asked about his special moment with his daughter, he said, "It's difficult to choose one moment with your child. Every day is etched in my mind when I am around her. Every time she notices me and she calls me papa, it's very special." His Wife Mira's Reaction To His Padmavati Look Talking about it, Shahid had said, "After marriage, my wife is Mira Rajput Kapoor. I thought some Kapoor's head was transferred to Mira, but little did I knew all of her Rajput would come back to me during the making of the film. Apart from the regular pressures of an actor to satisfy his audience, I have the ultimate pressure of living up to my wife's expectations to portraying a Rajput character."

Hahahaa...we just can't stop laughing hearing this!