 »   »   » SAD! This Scene From Padmavati Left Deepika Padukone Disturbed & Brought Back Depression Memories

Going by the looks of the recently released posters of Padmavati, one can see that this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been quite a challenging film for the lead actors- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

While Deepika looked gorgeous as 'The Goddess Queen', do you folks know that the actress was quite disturbed after shooting this scene for the film? Read on to know more details...



The 'Disturbing' Jauhar Scene It is believed that Maharani Padmini performed Jauhar in 1303, when Alauddin Khilji attacked Chittor. For those who ain't aware, jauhar was the act of self-immolation performed by women of mostly Rajput dynasty to save themselves from being taken as a mistress by the victor.

Reportedly, Deepika who plays Rani Padmavati was quite disturbed while filming this sequence, says a Deccan Chronicle report. She had been working hard for the role and, in the process, become disturbed.



'It Is Not Easy To Play A Character Who Commits Suicide' The report quoted a source as saying, "It is not easy to play a character who has to commit suicide, or johar, as it is called. And when one is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he wants one to feel committed and feel the character all the time."

Painful Memories The source further added, "Sanjay takes his time to shoot every sequence. The build up to the johar scene and the scene itself was rather elaborate. Deepika has already spoken about clinical depression earlier in her career. Hence, she does not want to do anything that will take her back to that space."





Even Ranveer Had To Consult A Shrink To Get Out Of The Dark Space A while back, there were reports floating in that even the happy-go-lucky Ranveer Singh had to visit a shrink to get back to ‘normal'.

It Wasn't Easy For Him Too A source had told a daily, "Ranveer has his friends and family worried. To play Alauddin Khilji, he has been researching and exploring extreme negativity. To become Khilji, he took the same route as he did to play Peshwa Bajirao. He locked himself up in his apartment, prepped and stayed in the headspace for weeks.

Getting out of this dark, intimidating mindset wasn't easy for him. The film has also been shot for almost a year now, so sustaining the Khilji persona was very challenging. It affected his reactions and behavior towards people. Which is why, his friends advised him to get help in emerging beyond Khilji. He is going to a psychiatrist to get rid of the Khilji influences."



Meanwhile, Karan Johar Showers Praises On First Look Of Padmavati The filmmaker was quoted as saying at an event, ""There's no doubt that Padmavati looks exceptionally beautiful. All three looks, even the Ranveer Singh look was exotic. Deepika is always eternally beautiful but I think Bhansali makes her look more beautiful."



The magnum opus is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 1st December. Are you guys looking forward to watch this flick?