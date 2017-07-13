 »   »   » HOT TEASE! This Video Of Jacqueline Fernandez Doing A Pole Dance Will Leave You Wanting For More

We had told you that Jacqueline Fernandez would be seen performing a pole dance in her upcoming film 'A Gentleman- Sunder Susheel Risky' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. In fact, one even got a little glimpse of it in the film's recently released trailer.

Well last night, the leggy lass shared a video of her pole-dancing at her home and gosh, we just couldn't take our eyes off her...



Burning The Midnight Oil Dressed in a pink bralette and peach coloured shorts, Jacqueline's graceful moves will make you fall in love with her all over again.

Jacqueline's Sultry Dance Act Talking about 'A Gentleman', Jacqueline will be seen performing a pole dance on the song titled Chandralekha to seduce her on-screen love interest played by Sidharth Malhotra.

The song has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh, who recently won the Filmfare award for Best Choreography Filmfare for "Kar Gayi Chul" from Kapoor & Sons."



Pole-Dancing Lessons We hear that the actress took some classes in pole dancing before the shoot to look convincing onscreen. Going by the looks of her recently shared video, we feel that she's got the moves quite perfect!

Jacqueline On Performing Some Cool Action Sequences Jacqueline would be seen doing some hardcore action stunts and we got a little glimpse of that in the trailer. Talking about it, the actress shared, "I have guns in both my hands and I go shooting. It was pretty impressive and yes, I was doing that for the first time."



Directed by Raj & DK, the film is slated to release on 25th August and will lock horns at the box office with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.



Meanwhile, check out Jacqueline's seductive moves here...

