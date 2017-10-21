 »   »   » This Video Of Shahrukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing On 'Bole Chudiyan' Is Going VIRAL!

Recently, Aamir Khan's Diwali bash turned out to be a starry affair with the whoms who of Bollywood attending the do. Celebs like Shahrukh Khan with his wife Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanyaata and Deepika Padukone made their presence felt.

However, the highlight was the party was when Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor hit the dance floor to show off their grooves on the popular 'Bole Chudiyan' song from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham!

While Ranbir is seen copying the steps of SRK from the original track, King Khan, being a sport that he is is seen matching steps with him. Check it out for yourself!

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Bole Chudiyan last night #Diwali pic.twitter.com/zexFmKaf6b — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) October 20, 2017

On the other hand, sometime back there were reports of Karan approaching SRK and Ranbir Kapoor for his next.

However, when a leading daily asked SRK about the same, he told them, "Karan last approached me for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which I did. Before that, he had come to me with another script, which he dropped.

He told me he doesn't want to make it. He was not directing it, someone else was making it under his banner. He just came to me and told me, 'Bhai, I have an idea. Would you like to hear it?' I said yes. But then, after three days, he called me to say that it is too expensive and he doesn't want to do it. He said he'll think of something else."



He further added, "No, he has not approached me for a film, with Ranbir or without him."

But now, after looking at their fun-filled camaraderie in this video, we just can't wait to see them doing a film together. What do you guys think?