 »   »   » FINAL! This Will Be The Title Of Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Film With 'Piku' Director Shoojit Sircar

We had told about Varun Dhawan coming on board for Shoojit Sircar's next. Since then not much had been heard about the film. But not anymore!
Reportedly, the makers have locked the title of this film. Read on to know more deets...
The Film Has Been Titled October
Yes, Varun's film has finally got a name and it's called October. Sounds interesting, doesn't it?
Explaining how they zeroed down the title, Shoojit said, "We were actually thinking of a lot of titles. I regularly play football, so while playing a game recently; this one came to me on its own since I was thinking for many days about what it could be. When I told Juhi (Chaturvedi; writer) that the title can be October, she was also taken aback but then she said, ‘Yes, it has got the breath and smell of our film."
It's An Out-Of-The-Box Kind Of Story
While talking to Hindustan Times, Shoojit termed the film as a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story in the slice-of-life and romance space. He said, "It's not a love story but his take on love. It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story."
The Film's Idea Came From A Small Newspaper Clipping
He further added, "We started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015)."
It's Very Different From What Varun Has Done In The Past
Meanwhile, Varun is quite excited to team up with Shoojit who has always been on his working wish list.
He said, "I am definitely happy and excited. What's amazing about him (Shoojit) is that he is very sure about his vision. I have met him just now, so I am trying to get into that world, understand it, and the way the film is going to breathe and feel. It's very different from anything I have done before."
We hear that to prep up for the film, Shoojit has asked Varun to go off social media completely.
Coming back to October, did you folks like the film's title!