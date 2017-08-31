 »   »   » This Year Has Been Amazing For Me Creatively: Sonam Kapoor

With films such as Padman, Sanjay Dutt biopic and Veere Di Wedding in her kitty, Sonam Kapoor says she could not have asked for more as 2017 has been creatively amazing for her.

The 32-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker.

Taking to Twitter, Sonam shared she would be leaving for Delhi to mark the beginning of the Shashanka Ghosh-directed comedy.

"Going to be leaving for delhi today. So excited to start Veere Di Wedding Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Kareena, Rhea Kapoor Shashank Ghosh. (sic)," Sonam Kapoor wrote.

In another post she said, "This year has been amazing for me creatively. Working on Padman, Dutt biopic and now ending it with Veere Di Wedding."

In Padman, Sonam stars opposite Akshay Kumar. The film tells life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

While, Dutt biopic will see Sonam play Tina Munim, former Bollywood actor and currently chairperson of the Mumbai-based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. With inputs from PTI.