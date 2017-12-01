 »   »   » THROWBACK PHOTO! Juhi Chawla Shares Sweet Memories Of Her Daughter Jahnavi

Juhi Chawla is a doting mother to two kids- daughter Jahnavi and son Arjun. The actress has given us several memorable flicks in the past.

It's very rare to see Juhi share pictures and videos of her kids on her social media pages. But she recently made an exception when she posted a really cute picture of her daughter as an infant. Check it out here...

Baby Jahnavi The stunning actress captioned the adorable picture as, "My little Jahnavi came across this......just thinking about how time flies...sweet memories.." Aww..we just can't take our eyes off the little one's chubby cheeks! Juhi's Kids Ain't Interested In Making Their Bollywood Debut Juhi says that she would love her children- daughter Jahnavi (16) and son Arjun (14) to make a career in films. But unlike other star kids, they just ain't interested in this field. That's Suprising! In one of her earlier interviews, Juhi had revealed, "They don't even bother coming to the sets with me if ever I want them to, or watch my films on-screen. I really don't know what they would finally end up doing. I'd love to see them doing films, but they're so shy." Isn't This Relatable? "At one point, Jahnavi wanted to become JK Rowling, as the author has become richer than the Queen (Elizabeth II), thanks to her best-selling books. Then suddenly, she wanted to become a model, which was soon followed by her wish to become a surgeon." Back To Work Meanwhile, mommy dearest will be seen doing a cameo in SRK- Aanand L. Rai film. Talking about it, she told a leading daily, "There were some pleasant moments I shared with Shahrukh on the sets of the film. Shahrukh asked me to come and shoot the film. The film has a sequence where many stars from our time will also star." What's Next In The Pipeline? "I will start shooting for a film in December. It's a very interesting and beautiful script. I can't divulge much details about it as of now because the production house of that film will make an official announcement about it. But it's going to be a lovely film and I can guarantee this to my audience."

Earlier while talking to a leading daily, when quizzed why we see less of Juhi in films, she had said, "I will only do films that make sense to me. There has to be an interesting story. I need to fit into the character that I am being offered. I feel there aren't many parts written these days where I can see myself fitting in. At this point in life, I want to go happily on the set and don't want to think 'Arrey yeh maine kya kar rahi ruh? Kyun kar rahi hun?"