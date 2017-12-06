 »   »   » Thugs Of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh To Fly To Thailand!

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is in full swing and after completing two schedules in Malta and Mumbai, the team is all set to fly to Thailand to shoot at the exotic jungles to make the film a visual spectacle.

A source opened up to DNA by saying, "Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will leave for Thailand to start shooting for this important schedule. The crew has been instructed to not inform anyone about the nature of the shoot, though."

