 »   »   » Thugs Of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh To Fly To Thailand!

Thugs Of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh To Fly To Thailand!

Posted By:
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is in full swing and after completing two schedules in Malta and Mumbai, the team is all set to fly to Thailand to shoot at the exotic jungles to make the film a visual spectacle.

A source opened up to DNA by saying, "Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will leave for Thailand to start shooting for this important schedule. The crew has been instructed to not inform anyone about the nature of the shoot, though."

Thugs Of Hindostan

Earlier in Malta, Thugs Of Hindostan shot on specially built ships which resembled the 18th century style.

Eye Spectacular

Thugs Of Hindostan will have massive action sequences which will look visually spectacular.

Amitabh & Aamir

For the first time, we'll get to see Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on the silver screen for Thugs Of Hindostan.

18th Century

The film is about a gang of thugs who brutally kill people and steal their valuables.

Grand Release

Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 16:20 [IST]
